SIT arrests two for ‘duping’ MBBS seat aspirants

THE Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch to probe seven cases of MBBS aspirants being duped took custody of two persons – both software engineers – in connection with the case on Wednesday.

With the latest arrests, the total number of those arrested by the SIT has gone up to three.

The Crime Branch SIT took custody of the two accused — Luv Gupta who hails from Rajasthan and Ifthikar Ahmed who hails from Patna — in connection with an FIR that had been registered at MRA Marg police station in south Mumbai a month ago.

As per the FIR, the duo had duped an MBBS aspirant of Rs 6.5 lakh by promising him a seat in a medical college. The Crime Branch took their custody from Taloja prison where they were lodged after being arrested in a similar case.

An officer probing the case said Gupta’s name had featured in a couple of cases related to duping MBBS aspirants. Even though both the accused are software engineers, they worked as agents to guide students, who had cleared NEET, in getting admissions.

“Over a period of time, they would take as much as Rs 25-40 lakh from students by promising them seats under management quota. The accused would never give their true names and keep changing mobile numbers. If they were not able to secure a seat, they would stop using the number and flee with the students’ money,” said an officer.

The accused would get contact details of students from the NEET database and target them based on their marks.

Advertisement

The officer said so far, seven cases have been transferred to the SIT, including those registered at the MRA Marg, Sion and JJ Marg police stations. The first arrest made by the SIT was in connection with an FIR registered at JJ Marg police station, against a real estate agent, Ganesh Raokhande, who had allegedly cheated four students of Rs 1.17 crore.