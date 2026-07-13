Teachers on SIR duty protest sharing of personal phone numbers, cite round-the-clock calls

Already burdened with electoral duties in addition to their teaching responsibilities, teachers said constant phone calls have become an added source of stress. (Representational image/File)

Teachers deployed as Block Level Officers (BLOs) for the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll have raised fresh concerns over the public circulation of their personal mobile numbers, alleging they are being inundated with calls from citizens and political workers at all hours of the day.

Already burdened with electoral duties in addition to their teaching responsibilities, teachers said constant phone calls have become an added source of stress. They alleged that their personal numbers were shared without their consent, leaving them to answer queries well beyond their designated SIR working hours.

“These calls come at any time of the day, even though we have fixed hours for SIR work after completing our school duties. Answering them has become an added headache,” a teacher said.