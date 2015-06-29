Sion gang of three held for stealing 19 goats

The trio allegedly stole the goats from a butcher in Sion Koliwada and then sold the animals to a fourth accused.

Nineteen goats were found stolen and trafficked earlier this month with the Mumbai police in the lookout for similar goat- thief gangs with Ramzan season in progress.

Earlier this month — a gang of three serial goat thieves were picked up from Sion, after an ongoining probe found that the goats were all pushed into a Maruti Esteem car and ferried from Sion Koliwada to Vile Parle in an unsympathetic fashion and sold in the open market. While the goats were all slaughtered by the time the police could reach, they have now recovered Rs 85,000 as meat proceeds from the accused.

The three accused who stole the goats have been identitified as Vinayak Jaiswal (32), Vinod Devendra (28) and Periyar Swami Devendra (29), all residents of MHADA, Sion Koliwda. They allegedly stole the goats around 4 am on May 31.

The trio allegedly stole the goats from a butcher in Sion Koliwada and then sold the animals to a fourth accused, one Kanna Mani Devendra (30), a butcher in Jai Hind Chawl, Ville Parle(East), the police said.

“The trio stole the goats, weighing an average of 8 kilograms. They used a white Maruti Esteem car to transport the goats to Kani Mani,” claimed a police officer. After finding out that the goats were missing from his shop, the complainant, Akhil Qureshi, a 40-year-old butcher in Sion Koliwada area registered a complaint. The police got a tip off that Periyar, a garbage collector for the BMC, was seen around the spot at the time of the alleged theft. “We picked up Periyar who later led us to Vinayak and Vinod,” an officer added. “While the trio are lodged in Arthur road jail, Kanna Mani is out on bail,” sub-inspector Deepak Salunkhe added.

