Mumbai Sion flyover to be shut from today evening for repairs

The Sion flyover will remain shut for four days — from February 27 to March 2 — as the second phase of repairs will be undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

This is the second such block on the flyover which will see work commencing from Thursday night and will remain outbound for vehicles till Tuesday morning.

The flyover is in need of repairs after the IIT conducted a structural audit. The flyover provided connectivity between Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. IIT had done the structural audit in 2017 and recommended replacing the bearing.

The repair work of the flyover was delayed for more than a year due to unavailability of jacks to lift up the bearings.

The flyover was constructed in 2000 at a cost of Rs 31.87 crore. In December 2017, IIT Bombay submitted its structural audit report of the flyover to MSRDC.

In March 2019, MSRDC awarded the contract to Ajaypal Mangal firm for repair work costing Rs 5.1 crore. In March 2019, the concrete plate of the flyover collapsed after which in April that year MSRDC shut the Sion flyover for heavy vehicles.

