Maharashtra: SIO launches campaign to spread awareness about Prophet’s life and teachings

Monday, June 20, 2022
The weeklong campaign aims to convey to all sections of the country, especially the youth, information about the personality of the Prophet and his life.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: June 20, 2022 11:55:43 pm
The campaign will be held in 20 districts of south Maharashtra. During this campaign, various activities will be held like field work, corner meetings, college lectures, quiz competitions and meetings addressing common masses.

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) has launched a campaign ‘Prophet of Mercy’ with the aim to reduce communal tension by spreading awareness about the Prophet’s teachings.

The weeklong campaign aims to convey to all sections of the country, especially the youth, information about the personality of the Prophet and his life. The campaign will be held in 20 districts of south Maharashtra. During this campaign, various activities will be held like field work, corner meetings, college lectures, quiz competitions and meetings addressing common masses.

“An introduction to the personality of the Prophet should be presented to the people of this country so that everyone gets the right information about his glorious life. This will bridge the gap between communities and make lives more peaceful and meaningful through his teachings,” reads the statement issued by the organistaion.

