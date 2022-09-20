Single-day record of 1.3 lakh passengers at Mumbai airport since Covid-19 pandemic

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) – one of the world’s busiest single-runway airports – handled a record passenger movement of 1,30,374 on September 17, its highest since the pandemic, a statement from Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said. The growth in traffic is a result of newer destinations being added, rising flight movements and an increase in airline capacity at the international airport.

On September 17, close to 95,080 passengers travelled through Terminal 2 (T2) and 35,294 via Terminal 1 (T1) of the airport with a total of 839 flight movements on the day, MIAL said. IndiGo, Vistara and Go First catered to the highest passenger traffic on domestic routes. As for international routes, IndiGo, Air India and Emirates led the list.

Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai were the top three domestic destinations, while Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Singapore remained the top three international destinations with the maximum air traffic, it added.

Adding to the weekend rush, on September 18 (Sunday), CSMIA witnessed over 1.3 lakh passengers again, of which approximately over 98,000 travelled domestically while around 32,000 journeyed on international routes.

According to the Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India Limited (ICRA), domestic air traffic rose by 5 per cent to 1.02 crore in August 2022, indicating that the aviation industry is on the road to recovery with normalcy in flight operations, said the press note by MIAL.