Single contractor bags consultation contract for 9 key civic projects, BMC process transparent

As criticism intensified, standing committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde directed the administration to halt the proposals and restrict the appointment of consultants to specialised cases requiring technical expertise.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration on Wednesday defended its move of appointing single agency as private project management consultant (PMC) for nine water infrastructure projects in Mumbai.

A PMC is a third party organisation which carries out a detailed project report (DPR) of any civic project which is to be undertaken by the civic body. The construction plan for the project is then prepared on the basis of this DPR, following which contractors are appointed for construction. Meanwhile, the appointed PMC oversees the construction work and acts as a supervisor.

Over the past few years, the BMC has taken up as many as 14 water infrastructure projects including the Gargai Dam water project, the Modak Sagar water treatment plant, the desalination plant and the ongoing Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) project, under which the BMC aims to construct 7 STPs across Mumbai’s island city, eastern and western suburbs.