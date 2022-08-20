scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Single bid for Manora MLA hostel, PWD seeks Vidhan Bhavan’s call on re-tendering

Deputy Engineer (PWD) Vijay Nandrekar said, “We have received only one tender. We don't know whether to open it or not. So, we have sought permission from the legislature.”

Manora MLA hostel (Express Archive)

The Mumbai presidency division of the state PWD has written to the Vidhan Bhavan to take a final call on the single tender that has been received from Shapoorji Pallonji for the redevelopment of Manora MLA hostel at Nariman Point.

Deputy Engineer (PWD) Vijay Nandrekar said, “We have received only one tender. We don’t know whether to open it or not. So, we have sought permission from the legislature.”

When contacted, state Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said, “The plans are ready. We want work to commence. We had received three technical bids, but just one financial bid. We have written to the law and judiciary department for an opinion. Thereafter, a meeting will be held on whether to allow the sole bidder or issue another tender.”

Sources in the PWD said that ideally, when a single party applies, a new tender is issued. “But there has been immense delay and the government might allow the sole bidder to start work.” The Manora MLA hostel was constructed between 1994 and 1998. Its D wing was declared unfit for human habitation and later the entire structure was declared dilapidated and razed to the ground.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...Premium
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise casePremium
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise case

The project to rebuild the hostel was given to the National Building Construction Company but the work did not progress and it was handed over to PWD. In May 2021, a global tender was issued for the proposed hostel. While it was initially supposed to cost around Rs 600 crore, the delay has shot up the price to to Rs 900 crore.

Mumbai had four MLA hostels – Akashwani, Majestic, Old Vidhan Bhavan and Manora. While Manora has been completely razed, Majestic is being repaired. The new Manora hostel is envisioned to have 367 accommodation units.

More from Mumbai

Each legislator will be accommodated in a 600 sq ft carpet area 1-BHK.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 12:19:19 am
Next Story

Antim has the final word

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

4

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

5

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: 'A woman beater, and not just me'

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’

Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
Ashutosh Varshney writes

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement