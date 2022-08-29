Singer-songwriter Dev Abohari announces new album “Thoughts and Chemicals”

Dev Pratap Abohari better known as Dev Abohari has recently announced his sophomore album “Thoughts and Chemicals” releasing later in October, after the success of Dhundhala, Tu hai Meri, and Chal Chalein as singles from the same. He is an Indian singer-songwriter who makes indie and chill pop music in Hindi and English.

Dev is amongst the new upcoming indie artists. He has managed to build a loyal listener base on streaming services on music apps. “To see people connect with the songs on a personal level and in such huge numbers is overwhelming but also heartwarming at the same time,” says Dev.

He started his music journey at the age of 12 by learning guitar which led to him producing music and recording his own songs eventually. “Music has always been an important part of my life. It has helped me in situations where no one else could’ve”, Dev added. His music style is influenced by Anuv Jain, Lauv, and Billie Eillish but has managed to create a distinct style of his own.