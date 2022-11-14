Singer Palvi Virmani mesmerizes her fans with consecutive hits, gears up for her upcoming music singles

There has been a paradigm shift in the Indian music industry in the last few years. We all have witnessed the colossal growth of non-film music in the country, and the force behind it is the independent music labels that have brought newer artists to the spotlight. Taking the music world by storm, Palvi Virmani is making her presence felt with her melodious tracks.

After singing cover songs and folk songs, the versatile singer came into the limelight with her debut musical ‘Tere Naal Pyaar’. The song was released in November 2021, and there has been no turning back for Palvi Virmani ever since. Palvi lives her life to spread joy and love through music. In the last 11 months, the singer has released various Hindi singles which turned out to be hit.

‘Tere Naal Pyaar’ was released by the leading music label Platear Studios. Some of the other chartbusters of Palvi backed by the record label are ‘Bulleya’, ‘Kaala Mascara’, ‘Khushnuma’ and ‘Pachtawenga’. Virmani’s recent single ‘Jiye Jatein Hain’ was released earlier this month, and it has been getting an overwhelming response from music lovers.

Ever since Palvi Virmani made her foray into the music industry, she has left her fans spellbound with her soothing voice. Drawing inspiration from the veteran singer Asha Bhosle, Palvi is leaving no stone unturned to woo the audience with her musical melodies. Along with her singing career, Palvi is also a lyricist. She has penned down lyrics for several singles sung by her.

No doubt, Virmani’s songs have a deep meaning infused with melody. On the other hand, the singer’s music videos are a visual treat which conveys a beautiful story. Besides being a singer and a lyricist, Palvi Virmani is an entrepreneur and an experienced interior designer. Her inclination towards music saw the singer dive deep into the Indian music industry.

On the professional front, Palvi Virmani has an exciting time ahead. The supremely talented singer has various songs in the pipeline including ‘Sahara’ and ‘Patola’. We hear that the songs were shot extensively in Dubai and are expected to release later this year by Platear Studios. The upcoming singles of Virmani are directed by ace music video director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, and the duo has collaborated on several occasions in the past.