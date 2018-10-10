Singer Nitin Bali dies in car accident

Nitin Bali Nitin Bali

SINGER NITIN Bali died of injuries he sustained in a car accident at Kandivali (East) in the wee hours of Tuesday. Bali (47), who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, rammed his car into a divider. Soon after, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment for superficial injuries and was allowed to go home.

Following this, the local Kasturba Marg police arrested Bali under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering personal safety of others) of the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act. He was, however, released on bail after his wife paid the bail amount.

Police said that after reaching home early morning, Bali started vomiting blood and his blood pressure went up. He was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital at Kandivali. “By the time he reached the hospital, he had died,” a police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12) Vinay Kumar Rathod said that Bali, who was alone in the car, was going northwards on the Western Express Highway when the accident took place.

“According to his medical reports, he was driving under the influence of alcohol. He lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider,” Rathod said.

Bali, survived by his wife and son, is was known for lending his voice to remixed versions of songs like Neele Neele Ambar Par.

