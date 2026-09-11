The judge termed BMC's inaction against already identified unauthorised dumping places in the city as "painful" and questioned if BMC had followed orders of launching prosecutions against unruly citizens, how many cases were lodged and which persons were fined.
Citing Singapore’s strict anti-littering laws, the Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to formulate a state-wide policy with stringent provisions to curb garbage dumping by “unruly citizens” across civic bodies, including Mumbai and Pune where “dumping is rampant.”
“It is ultimately for the law makers and in the present times, when we see unruly citizens who have no regard for public sanitation and who indulge into such illegal activities causing a public nuisance, to come out with stringent provisions and to be implemented in a true manner,” noted a bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale.
Hearing a plea regarding the Kanjurmarg landfill site, which it noted was “intricately connected” with illegal garbage dumping on streets and beaches, the court issued a “last warning” of contempt proceedings against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward officers and for failing to clear trash, waste on public streets in Dadar, Andheri, and Goregaon and other parts of the city.
“There is no alternative but to direct the Municipal Commissioner to keep house in order and fix the accountability,” a bench noted in the order and sought the BMC’s affidavit through senior advocate Anil Sakhare giving a list of ward officers and other officers responsible for maintaining health and hygiene in public places, along with SOPs for the implementation of cleanliness drives in an expeditious manner.
Pulling up the BMC for “false and paper assurances” of actions against those causing public nuisance, Justice Kulkarni said “enough is enough, this is the limit” and warned of contempt proceedings against errant officers.
Observing “disturbing” photographs from various wards and noting “municipal machinery was totally inactive,” the judge told BMC lawyer, “There is a filth, dirt on public streets in Dadar. We will provide you with (photographs from) entire Mumbai and you will realise the situation. And we say we are an international city.”
The judge termed BMC’s inaction against already identified unauthorised dumping places in the city as “painful” and questioned if BMC had followed orders of launching prosecutions against unruly citizens, how many cases were lodged and which persons were fined.
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Observing that waste segregation rules “only remained on paper,” the bench added, “The law enforcing agencies are extremely weak in enforcing the legal provisions while we have best of the laws.” It asked the BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to consider forming a task force to ensure the strict implementation of the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.
The HC then referred to Singapore’s rules imposing 2,000 SGD and more fines in case of conviction of an individual for littering and corrective work orders requiring offenders to sweep public areas for up to 12 hours.
“As being implemented in many countries, the BMC is required to activate mechanism of launching prosecutions” against persons “indulged in illegal dumping of garbage and litter” with police assistance. “Without which, the unruly persons would not be disciplined and public streets and pavements would not be free of litter and dumping of waste,” the court held.
Advocate Saket Mone, for the Kanjurmarg landfill operator, submitted that strict waste segregation at source is the “only solution” to contain reemerging of the odour in the vicinity, where 6,500 metric tonnes of daily waste was brought. The court suggested task force and also expressed “surprise” over the site’s “totally inactive” complaint mechanism and sought real-time redressal.
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Justice Gokhale further suggested awareness initiatives through various media platforms to “inculcate sense of belongingness to the city the citizens”.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More