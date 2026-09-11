Singapore-style littering fines for Mumbai? HC pushes civic body to make tougher rules

Citing Singapore’s strict anti-littering laws, the Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to formulate a state-wide policy with stringent provisions to curb garbage dumping by “unruly citizens” across civic bodies, including Mumbai and Pune where “dumping is rampant.”

“It is ultimately for the law makers and in the present times, when we see unruly citizens who have no regard for public sanitation and who indulge into such illegal activities causing a public nuisance, to come out with stringent provisions and to be implemented in a true manner,” noted a bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale.

Hearing a plea regarding the Kanjurmarg landfill site, which it noted was “intricately connected” with illegal garbage dumping on streets and beaches, the court issued a “last warning” of contempt proceedings against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward officers and for failing to clear trash, waste on public streets in Dadar, Andheri, and Goregaon and other parts of the city.

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“There is no alternative but to direct the Municipal Commissioner to keep house in order and fix the accountability,” a bench noted in the order and sought the BMC’s affidavit through senior advocate Anil Sakhare giving a list of ward officers and other officers responsible for maintaining health and hygiene in public places, along with SOPs for the implementation of cleanliness drives in an expeditious manner.

Pulling up the BMC for “false and paper assurances” of actions against those causing public nuisance, Justice Kulkarni said “enough is enough, this is the limit” and warned of contempt proceedings against errant officers.

Observing “disturbing” photographs from various wards and noting “municipal machinery was totally inactive,” the judge told BMC lawyer, “There is a filth, dirt on public streets in Dadar. We will provide you with (photographs from) entire Mumbai and you will realise the situation. And we say we are an international city.”

The judge termed BMC’s inaction against already identified unauthorised dumping places in the city as “painful” and questioned if BMC had followed orders of launching prosecutions against unruly citizens, how many cases were lodged and which persons were fined.

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Observing that waste segregation rules “only remained on paper,” the bench added, “The law enforcing agencies are extremely weak in enforcing the legal provisions while we have best of the laws.” It asked the BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to consider forming a task force to ensure the strict implementation of the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

The HC then referred to Singapore’s rules imposing 2,000 SGD and more fines in case of conviction of an individual for littering and corrective work orders requiring offenders to sweep public areas for up to 12 hours.

“As being implemented in many countries, the BMC is required to activate mechanism of launching prosecutions” against persons “indulged in illegal dumping of garbage and litter” with police assistance. “Without which, the unruly persons would not be disciplined and public streets and pavements would not be free of litter and dumping of waste,” the court held.

Advocate Saket Mone, for the Kanjurmarg landfill operator, submitted that strict waste segregation at source is the “only solution” to contain reemerging of the odour in the vicinity, where 6,500 metric tonnes of daily waste was brought. The court suggested task force and also expressed “surprise” over the site’s “totally inactive” complaint mechanism and sought real-time redressal.

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Justice Gokhale further suggested awareness initiatives through various media platforms to “inculcate sense of belongingness to the city the citizens”.