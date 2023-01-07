Since Dec 24, 9 international passengers detected with Covid at Mumbai airport

Since December 24, 2022, nine international passengers have been diagnosed with Covid-19 after their arrival at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Among them, two passengers with travel history from London and Switzerland have been detected with Omicron variant BQ.1.1. Genome sequencing reports of the other seven passengers are awaited, said BMC officials. BQ.1.1 is among the over 300 sub-lineages of the Omicron variant circulating globally at present.

One of the two passengers detected with BQ.1.1 one is a 16-year-old male child from Goa with a travel history from London. He landed in Mumbai on December 26, 2022. The other passenger is a 25-year-old woman, a resident of Navi Mumbai, who arrived in Mumbai on December 28 from Switzerland.

The youngest passenger who has been detected with Covid-19 is an 11-year-old girl from Pune. She landed in Mumbai on December 29 from Mauritius.

The others infected are in the 20-42 age group and are residents of Malad and Andheri East in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. They have travel history from London, Doha, Egypt, Muscat, Vietnam and Riyadh, said BMC officials.

“So far, we haven’t detected the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which has proved to be highly infectious in China,” said a BMC official.

Following instructions from the Union government, since December 24, 2022, two per cent of all international passengers arriving at CSMIA are undergoing random post-arrival testing at the airport.

These travellers are identified by their respective airlines and guided by the airline staff to a dedicated area at the terminal to undergo RT-PCR tests. The passengers are required to submit test their samples and continue with their onward journey. The labortatory makes provisions to send a digital copy of the test results to the passengers directly.