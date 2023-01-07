scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Since Dec 24, 9 international passengers detected with Covid at Mumbai airport

Among them, two passengers with travel history from London and Switzerland have been detected with Omicron variant BQ.1.1. Genome sequencing reports of the other seven passengers are awaited, said BMC officials.

“So far, we haven’t detected the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which has proved to be highly infectious in China,” said a BMC official. (File)
Listen to this article
Since Dec 24, 9 international passengers detected with Covid at Mumbai airport
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Since December 24, 2022, nine international passengers have been diagnosed with Covid-19 after their arrival at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Among them, two passengers with travel history from London and Switzerland have been detected with Omicron variant BQ.1.1. Genome sequencing reports of the other seven passengers are awaited, said BMC officials. BQ.1.1 is among the over 300 sub-lineages of the Omicron variant circulating globally at present.

One of the two passengers detected with BQ.1.1 one is a 16-year-old male child from Goa with a travel history from London. He landed in Mumbai on December 26, 2022. The other passenger is a 25-year-old woman, a resident of Navi Mumbai, who arrived in Mumbai on December 28 from Switzerland.

The youngest passenger who has been detected with Covid-19 is an 11-year-old girl from Pune. She landed in Mumbai on December 29 from Mauritius.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023

The others infected are in the 20-42 age group and are residents of Malad and Andheri East in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. They have travel history from London, Doha, Egypt, Muscat, Vietnam and Riyadh, said BMC officials.

“So far, we haven’t detected the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which has proved to be highly infectious in China,” said a BMC official.

Following instructions from the Union government, since December 24, 2022, two per cent of all international passengers arriving at CSMIA are undergoing random post-arrival testing at the airport.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

These travellers are identified by their respective airlines and guided by the airline staff to a dedicated area at the terminal to undergo RT-PCR tests. The passengers are required to submit test their samples and continue with their onward journey. The labortatory makes provisions to send a digital copy of the test results to the passengers directly.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 03:12 IST
Next Story

Sack minister if he doesn’t resign within 24 hours: six khaps to Haryana CM

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close