Since April, BMC fined 14,207 people for not wearing masks

Between April and September 12, when the amount was Rs 1,000, the BMC collected Rs 33.68 lakh in 4,989 instances. (R

As part of its drive against those found not wearing masks in public places, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has, so far, collected Rs 52.76 lakh in fines from 14,207 people since April, officials said.

Of the total amount, Rs 1.9 lakh from 9,218 people has been collected since September 13, when the civic body reduced the amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 200, while simultaneously cracking down harder on defaulters as cases in Mumbai were rising. Between April and September 12, when the amount was Rs 1,000, the BMC collected Rs 33.68 lakh in 4,989 instances.

Most defaults were reported from R-South, which comprises of areas from Kandivali, which incidentally have the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the city. As many as 1,331 people were fined the R-south (Kandivali) ward, and Rs 6.07 lakh was collected from them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd