Simhastha Kumbh Mela: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis fast-tracks infra preparations for global devotees

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Ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed the authorities to expedite the infrastructure work to accommodate several lakh pilgrims.
The CM was attending a review meeting of the apex committee of ‘Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027′ to ensure that the preparations are being held so as to enhance its global appeal and ensure a seamless experience for devotees.
The mega religious event, being held every 12 years on the banks of the Godavari River, begins on October 31 and will last till July 27, 2027.
Emphasising completion of work within the timeline, he noted, “The sacred Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be hosted in Trimbakeshwar–Nashik in 2027, drawing crores of devotees from across India and the world. Every pilgrim who arrives will carry back not only the spiritual essence of the Kumbh Mela but also a reflection of India and Maharashtra.”
“The development works worth ₹22,181 crore have been approved, including ₹5,140 crore in the first phase and ₹17,041 crore in the second phase,” he said.
At the meeting, he issued directions to officers to ensure fair compensation to farmers for land acquisition and to commence work on the Nashik ring road once 50 per cent of the acquisition is completed.
While laying stress on cleanliness and high-quality sanitation facilities, he said, “It should be a priority to ensure people are not subjected to any inconvenience during Kumbh Mela. The basic amenities should be in place.”
The government is working to strengthen the railway infrastructure around Nashik, as devotees are expected to visit Shirdi and Shani Shingnapur as well.
Therefore, he issued directions for the Shirdi–Nashik road project to be taken up.
The chief minister said that strong mobile connectivity arrangements will be ensured.
He gave instructions to integrate surrounding roads while developing Dwarka Junction, maintain the cleanliness of the Kushavart Kund at Trimbakeshwar and the Godavari river in Nashik, expedite the Ram Kal Path project, complete optical fibre works, and review non-functional Smart City CCTV cameras.
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