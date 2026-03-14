Simhastha Kumbh Mela: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis fast-tracks infra preparations for global devotees

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis attending a review meeting of the apex committee of ‘Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027' on Friday. (Photo credit X handle @CMOMaharashtra)

Ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed the authorities to expedite the infrastructure work to accommodate several lakh pilgrims.

The CM was attending a review meeting of the apex committee of ‘Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027′ to ensure that the preparations are being held so as to enhance its global appeal and ensure a seamless experience for devotees.

The mega religious event, being held every 12 years on the banks of the Godavari River, begins on October 31 and will last till July 27, 2027.

Emphasising completion of work within the timeline, he noted, “The sacred Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be hosted in Trimbakeshwar–Nashik in 2027, drawing crores of devotees from across India and the world. Every pilgrim who arrives will carry back not only the spiritual essence of the Kumbh Mela but also a reflection of India and Maharashtra.”