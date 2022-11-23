Activist appeals against Excise order on licence for Goa’s Silly Souls cafe

An appeal has been filed before the Goa chief secretary against the October order of the excise commissioner in connection with a licene issued to the Silly Souls Café and Bar in Goa. In October, the commissioner had disallowed a complaint filed by activist Aires Rodrigues, holding that the documents submitted for renewal of the bar’s license were valid.

The bar is allegedly run under a lease agreement between Dean D’Gama, attorney of his father Anthony D’Gama, and Eightall Food and Beverages Limited Liability Partnership. Two companies, owned by Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani’s kin, had allegedly invested in Eightall Food and Beverages in 2020-21.

In his complaint, Rodrigues had said that while the license holder was Anthony D’Gama, the license was renewed in June in his name though he had passed away on May 17, 2021.

Following the complaint, a showcause notice was issued to D’Gama’s wife Merlyn and son Dean under the Goa Excise Duty Act and Rules. In his appeal, Rodrigues has said that once license holder Anthony had died, nothing allowed the surviving spouse to take over and have the license transferred in her name. He added that without informing the authorities about Anthony’s death, the license could not be transferred.

“If she had claimed that she was claiming to exercise such a right, nothing prevented her from applying for such renewal in her name by showing her husband has deceased,” the appeal said. It added that the very fact that an application had been made for renewal of an excise license in the name of a dead man was the “first fraud”. It further said that while Anthony’s son had claimed that he had a power of attorney issued by his father, it is no longer valid once the person dies. The appeal claimed that a “second fraud” was committed as the license was sought on the basis of an invalid power of attorney.

Further, the appeal claimed that the judgment did not consider these aspects while setting aside the complaint in October. Before the commissioner, the D’Gamas had submitted that as per the Portuguese Civil Code, in case of death of either spouse, the survivor shall continue in possession and administration of the matrimonial estate. The appeal stated that excise license is personal and there is no question of “communion of assets”.

The commissioner allowed Merlyn to transfer the liquor licenses from her late husband’s name to her name “in principle” till proceedings before a civil court are completed. It had also directed that the actual transfer of the licenses can only take place after production of a complete police antecedent report by Merlyn.

Advertisement

It had said that whether a fine has to be issued for certain “procedural lapses” will be decided at the time of the actual transfer.