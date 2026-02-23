Silent music therapy boosts milk bank output at Mumbai hospital

Cama and Albless study finds 91 per cent rise in breast milk collection despite fall in donors

Written by: Purnima Sah
2 min readMumbaiFeb 23, 2026 08:17 AM IST
Playing soft instrumental music during milk expression has led to a sharp rise in breast milk collection at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital, according to a hospital study. Silent music therapy refers to the use of calming instrumental background music played softly, without lyrics or loud beats, during breast milk expression in a hospital or milk bank setting.

The therapy, introduced in July 2024 at the hospital’s human milk bank, was linked to a steady increase in milk collection and distribution over the next two years, even as the number of donor mothers declined.

Hospital records from January 2023 to December 2025 were reviewed for the study. In 2023, before the therapy began, 4,811 mothers donated 2.73 lakh millilitres of milk. Of this, 2.63 lakh millilitres were given to babies.

After the music therapy was introduced in July 2024, 2,185 mothers donated 4.15 lakh millilitres, a 52 per cent rise in collection.
Milk distributed that year rose to 4.07 lakh millilitres.

In 2025, with only 1,646 donors, milk collection increased further to 5.20 lakh millilitres. Distribution also rose to 4.94 lakh millilitres.

Between 2023 and 2025, total milk collection increased by 90.8 per cent, while distribution rose by 87.7 per cent.

The study also found that the average milk donated per mother increased sharply. In 2023, each donor gave about 56.7 millilitres. In 2024, this rose to 190.2 millilitres, and in 2025 to 316.5 millilitres.

Dr Tushar Palve, medical superintendent of the hospital, said breast milk production depends on two hormones — prolactin and oxytocin. “Stress suppresses oxytocin release, making milk ejection harder. Music therapy reduces stress by lowering cortisol. This helps oxytocin release and improves milk flow,” he said, adding that after music was introduced in the milk bank, the hospital saw a consistent rise in milk production.

Sister Nirupama Dongre said many donor mothers, especially those whose babies were admitted to neonatal intensive care units, felt anxious. “Anxiety and separation stress are known to inhibit milk flow. Donor mothers reported feeling calmer and more confident during milk expression. Silent music therapy is simple and cost effective and can be adopted across milk banks,” she said.

Human milk banks provide breast milk to premature and sick babies when their mothers are unable to produce enough.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Live Blog
