Silent music therapy boosts milk bank output at Mumbai hospital

The therapy, introduced in July 2024 at the hospital’s human milk bank, was linked to a steady increase in milk collection and distribution over the next two years, even as the number of donor mothers declined.

Playing soft instrumental music during milk expression has led to a sharp rise in breast milk collection at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital, according to a hospital study. Silent music therapy refers to the use of calming instrumental background music played softly, without lyrics or loud beats, during breast milk expression in a hospital or milk bank setting.

Hospital records from January 2023 to December 2025 were reviewed for the study. In 2023, before the therapy began, 4,811 mothers donated 2.73 lakh millilitres of milk. Of this, 2.63 lakh millilitres were given to babies.