Silent fatigue masks rare cancer; Nashik farmer undergoes complex life-saving surgery in Mumbai

An endoscopy detected an ulcerated growth, and a biopsy confirmed a gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST), a rare cancer of the digestive tract.

What began as routine fatigue for a 55-year-old farmer from Nashik turned into a rare and life-threatening cancer diagnosis over several months, underscoring how abdominal malignancies can remain undetected until advanced stages.

Anil Kadam first began experiencing persistent weakness in November 2025, which his family initially attributed to the physical demands of farming. However, as his condition worsened over the following weeks, with vomiting and difficulty swallowing, he was taken to hospital for evaluation.

Subsequent blood tests revealed his haemoglobin had dropped to a critical 3.5 g/dL, indicating severe anaemia and necessitating urgent transfusions. Doctors said he eventually required nine units of blood, pointing to ongoing internal bleeding. An endoscopy detected an ulcerated growth, and a biopsy confirmed a gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST), a rare cancer of the digestive tract.