scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Sikh couple moves Bombay HC seeking implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Maharashtra

The lawyer couple said the 1909 law gives legality and sanctity to the marriage ceremony among Sikhs known as Anand Karaj, and in 2012, it was amended and stipulated each state to formulate their own rules under the Act.

The Bombay High Court (File)

A Sikh couple recently approached the Bombay High Court with a writ petition seeking direction to the Maharashtra Government to frame and notify rules under the Anand Marriage Act, 1909, so that they can register their marriage under it.

The lawyer couple, Amritpal Singh Khalsa and his wife Satvinder Kaur, said the 1909 law gives legality and sanctity to the marriage ceremony among Sikhs known as Anand Karaj, and in 2012, it was amended and stipulated each state to formulate their own rules under the Act.

They submitted that at least 10 states in the country, including Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, Assam, and Rajasthan, have implemented the Act and notified the rules, however, the Maharashtra Government is yet to do so despite nearly 10 years since the amendment was made in the law.

The plea filed by a lawyer couple reads, “The Sikhs in Maharashtra, despite having a separate legislation for registration of their marriages under the Anand Marriage Act, are forced to register marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...Premium
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...

Khalsa said he got married in October last year by performing Anand Karaj at a Gurudwara in Aurangabad and desired to get his marriage registered under the Act.

The plea added, “The non-registration of Sikh marriages in the state of Maharashtra under the Anand Marriage Act, 1909, is adversely affecting couples professing the Sikh religion by infringing Article 14 and further infringing their freedom of professing and practising a religion which is protected under Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India.”

The plea further claimed registration of marriage falls within their rights under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution about forming a marital union, expressing their unity, and living with dignity. It also added while Article 29 of the Constitution provides the right to conserve culture, as the rules are notified in the state, the same causes difficulties to the petitioners.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

The plea prayed from the court direction to the Maharashtra Government to notify rules under the 1909 Act and to register petitioners’ marriage under the said law. The plea is likely to be mentioned before the Court on Wednesday.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 09:24:17 am
Next Story

Ludhiana: After a gap of two years due to pandemic, PAU Food and Craft fair is back

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement