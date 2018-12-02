Signal-free WEH: MMRDA floats tender for consultant

IN A move that aims to make travel to western suburbs less harrowing, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday floated tender to appoint a consultant and called for expression of interest (EOI) from national and international companies as part of its plan to make the traffic gridlocked western express highway (WEH) signal free.

According to the data provided by the traffic police to MMRDA, which is responsible for the maintenance of WEH, the signal-free corridor will reduce travel time by approximately half-an-hour.

The work to construct Metro lines — civil work of Metro 7 (Dahisar-Andheri) and Metro 2A (D N Nagar-Dahisar) under process — along the WEH has only added to traffic pile ups during peak hours.

Explained WEH woes: Metro line constructions, traffic junctions The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had taken over the maintenance of the 16.1-km-long Western Express Highway in 2017. It now plans to improve connectivity of suburbs between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and the island city while also reducing travel time between Dahisar, BKC and the city airport. At present, construction of Metro lines and traffic junctions makes commuting nightmare. Six of the proposed eight-lane highway will be a signal-free corridor between Dahisar-Andheri-BKC, aiming to reduce travel time by half-an-hour.

MMRDA officials said that at present, 16 km of WEH faces an acute problem of gridlocks, slowing down traffic by about 35 to 40 minutes. It takes about an hour-and-a-half to cover a distance of about 19.1 km from Dahisar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

“Our plan is to make WEH signal free to ease traffic on the highway,” said a senior official.

The tender floated by the MMRDA stated that the consultant is required to provide an urban design with traffic system layout, including access control on WEH along with signal-free junctions. While documents can be submitted for the same from Wednesday, the last date to do so is December 22.

The plan entails building an eight-lane flyover with four-lanes on each side. Of these four lanes, one on both the sides will allow motorists to enter and exit the corridor while the remaining three lanes on either sides will be signal-free from Bandra to Dahisar.

Sources said that for making WEH signal free, service roads have to be cleared and missing links on the highway bridged by constructing connecting flyovers.

At present, MMRDA has identified three spots — one at Kandivali, where construction of flyover may be difficult owing to litigation and two other spots, which have transmission towers that need to be relocated to make it a smooth thoroughfare.