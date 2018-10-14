SIES adopts second Adivasi village

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao dedicated the renovated Ashramshala on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi) Governor C Vidyasagar Rao dedicated the renovated Ashramshala on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

The South Indian Education Society (SIES) has adopted a village for the second time, starting with the renovation and reconstruction of the Ashram Kanyashala in Ghotegharwadi, located in Thane district’s Shahapur taluka. The project, undertaken by the SIES, includes construction of the school, hostel, dining hall and kitchen for the students along with a toilet and bathing facilities. The renovated Ashramshala was dedicated on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. “This is the biggest CSR activity undertaken by the SIES,” said its president V Shankar.

The SIES, which runs educational institutions in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, has earlier successfully adopted a 500-member Adivasi village in Kawthewadi, in Raigad district.

The Adivasi Seva Mandal’s Ashram Kanyashala in Shahapur taluka, a government-aided Ashramshala, has 400 tribal girl residents and over 1,000 students attending classes.

The school aims to achieve economic, social, educational and upliftment of children belonging to the Warli, Thakur, Konkana, Dhorkoli, Dubla, Mahadeo Koli, Malhar and Koli communities. The total cost of the project, spread on a sprawling area of 27 acres, was around Rs 4.5 crore. In Kawthewadi, populated mostly by tribals of the Pardhi community, the SIES constructed 90 houses, a primary school, community hall, toilet blocks and a temple, at a total cost of Rs 3 crore.

The NSS students of SIES and college teachers visit the village on a regular basis to teach the students and conduct medical camps. The village uses solar power installed by the past students’’ association of the SIES College, Sion.

In addition, the SIES has also undertaken work on upgrading 12 rural schools in Thane district. One such school in the Khairpada village was recently declared an ideal digital school by the Maharashtra government. This village has 27 families with a population of 200 tribal people.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App