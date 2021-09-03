Sidharth Shukla cremated: Police file accidental death report, samples sent to FSL

Following the death of actor Sidharth Shukla, aged 40, the Oshiwara police late on Thursday registered the incident as an accidental death report.

The police suspect that he died due to heart attack, but after the doctors said the cause of death is inconclusive and sent samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory for chemical analysis and histopathology report, the police said they have initiated a probe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sangramsinh Nishandar confirmed the development and refused to divulge further details. Another senior police officer said, “After the CA or histopathology reports confirm that he died under natural circumstances, then the investigation will be closed as a natural death.”

Dr R Sukhdev, head of the forensic department, had said that Shukla was brought dead on Thursday morning. The post mortem was conducted on Thursday afternoon.

The forensic expert stated the cause of death remains inconclusive.

Officials have sent his viscera along with other samples to the FSL in Kalina for further investigation.

“Until we get the CA or histopathology reports from the FSL the cause of death will remain inconclusive,” said an official.

No internal or external injury has been found in the body, confirmed a senior police officer.

Police officers in Mumbai said Shukla complained of chest pain at his residence in Oshiwara, Mumbai, around 9 am on Thursday before collapsing. He was subsequently taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The police conducted inquiries with Shukla’s family but are yet to record anyone’s statement officially.

Shukla’s remains were handed over to his family early on Friday, following which he was cremated at Oshiwara crematorium in the afternoon.