Siddharth college principal suspended: MU says suspension order issued after police complaint

A day after Umaji Maske, the in-charge principal of city-based Siddharth College Commerce and Economics, was temporarily suspended, the University of Mumbai on Wednesday sent a written notice claiming that the decision was taken based on a complaint lodged against him at the Azad Maidan police station. Senior Police Inspector of the police station, Vidyasagar Kalkundre, however, said no such complaint had been filed.

As per an MU order, dated September 15 last year, Maske had been instructed to continue serving as the in-charge principal of the college from June 12 to December 11. “A sudden stay on the position (temporary suspension) from the university has been startling, especially with the pressure of ongoing exams,” Maske said.

Meanwhile, members of Republican Bahujan Vidyarthi Parishad (RBVP) protested outside MU’s Fort campus Wednesday against the suspension order and met registrar Vinod Patil. RBVP has filed a complaint with the assistant commissioner of police and demanded that an FIR be filed against MU vice-chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar and other officials over their “casteist” behaviour.

RBVP state president Chandrashekhar Kamble said, “Apart from Maske, the university has not given approvals to principals of all four other colleges — Dr GV Rao of Siddharth Arts and Commerce College, Dr Sudhakar Reddy of Siddharth Law College, Dr Jaymangal Dhanraj of Dr Ambedkar Law College and Dr Prakash Kadalak of Mahad-based Dr Ambedkar college — run by People’s Education Society, due to a hidden agenda.” The Society also runs the Siddharth College of Commerce and Economics.

Despite repeated attempts, Patil and Pednekar were not available for comment.

IDOL exams to be held from Oct 19: MU

The University of Mumbai on Wednesday postponed exams to be conducted by its Institute for Open and Distance Learning (IDOL) for three-year graduate courses.

The final-year exams, which started on October 3 and was to be held till October 17, faced technical issues on two days.

IDOL exams will now be held from October 19 and the revised schedule will soon be uploaded on its website, said MU. It added adequate measures will be taken to ensure that exams are conducted smoothly.

