Shutdown of workplaces in Maharashtra from today midnight

The shutdown of workplaces in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Area, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur until March 31 will come into effect from midnight on March 21. The MMA includes Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Dombivali. Those included in the government list for the shut down are all private establishment, corporate houses.

Those excluded are providers of drinking water; sewerage services; banking services and RBI; stock exchanges; clearing corporations; depositories; stock brokers and SEBI-registered participants operating through these institutions; Internet services; rail and transportation services; providers of food, vegetable and groceries; hospitals, medical centres and pharmacies; providers of electricity, petroleum, oil and energy; Port; media and IT services provided to any essential services.

The BMC has also excluded ongoing public infrastructure projects like water, sewerage, roads and transportation works from the shut down. This means, all ongoing infrastructure works of roads, bridges and sewerage related works will continue.

The caveat given to restaurants in a circular said that restaurants, cafes, eateries and dhabas may continue operations if they only allow 50 customers and maintain 3 feet distance between each customer. The civic body will allow e-commerce of all essential goods like medicines, food and grocery, as per the amended circular issued late Friday.

Production and manufacturing process that require continuity of process may continue to function at 50 per cent of the capacity. If there is a doubt about whether a service or establishment are essential or not, the municipal commissioner shall give a final decision on the same, an earlier circular issued by the government said.

Within hours of the chief minister’s directive on closure and appeal to the people to stay indoors, several markets and shops in Mumbai, Thane, Vasai-Viriar and Navi Mumbai started closing down.

Famous shopping areas on Mumbai Hill Road, Linking Road, Ghatkopar’s jewellery market, Lamington Road for electronics, Bhuleshwar market, Crawford and Manish markets, Dadar TT, Dadar station road, Andheri station road and Colaba market were completely shut.

With this not being a voluntary closure, the government plans to will crackdown on violators. BMC teams, along with police, will start inspecting areas across Mumbai from Saturday morning.

A team has been prepared in each of the 24 administrative wards in coordination with senior inspector from each zone, who will ensure that no shops, except those in the excluded list of essential services, stay open.

The BMC on Friday also took to sensitising shopkeepers. “We had started our inspection along with the police team today, created awareness, explained the order to traders and shopkeepers. From Saturday, if any shops (except those providing essential services) are found open, FIRs will be registered. Restaurants will also be checked, as only take away and delivery is allowed,” said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G/North (Dadar-Mahim) ward.

The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) has asked its members to abide by the government order and only open shops selling essentials items like medicines as well as grocery and dairy items. The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has also asked hotels and restaurants to follow protocol.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has, meanwhile, urged business owners not to cut daily wages of the employees. “We hope that everyone follows humanity by not cutting salaries and wages of employees,” he said.

