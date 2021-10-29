Shut since March, Byculla zoo to reopen on November 1

Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo in Byculla, popularly known as Rani Baug, will reopen from November 1. The zoo will remain open from 9.30 am to 6 pm daily while the ticket counter would shut by 4 pm, said the civic body. A person wanting to visit the zoo has to shell out Rs 50 per visit while children are charged Rs 25.

The two penguin chicks and the birds’ aviary recently completed are likely to be the main attraction. The zoo was last opened in February 2021, after 11 months of being shut due to the pandemic, since March 2020. However, after a month, the zoo was again shut after a second wave hit the city.



Zoo authorities said ticket sales will be immediately discontinued if there is crowding and Covid-19 norms are not followed. BMC has appealed, senior citizens and children below the age of five to avoid visiting the zoo. Wearing masks will be mandatory, said civic officials.