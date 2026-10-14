Shut for 2 years, Mumbai’s Sion bridge reopens this weekend

The decision to rebuild the bridge followed a structural audit in 2019, which flagged its precarious condition

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 03:52 PM IST
Sion Railway Bridge Set to reopen soon (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)Sion Railway Bridge Set to reopen soon (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
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After being shut for more than two years, Mumbai’s Sion bridge is set to reopen this weekend, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities said. Final touches are underway, including painting the road markings and installing beams and traffic lights.

The new Sion bridge, a crucial East-West connector, is being constructed at a cost of around Rs 60 crore jointly by the BMC and Central Railway. It will be 61 metres long as compared with the earlier structure, which was 40 metres long. The Sion bridge will have four vehicular lanes, against two earlier, along with a dedicated footpath connecting commuters to Sion railway station.

An underpass will also facilitate vehicular and pedestrian movement.

“We have set up an October 15 deadline for opening the bridge, and last week the head concluded our load testing operation. At present last moment ancillary works remain; once they are completed and the traffic police department issues an NOC, this bridge will be opened for vehicular movement,” a civic official said.

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The new bridge is replacing the 1912-built Sion Railway Over Bridge. The decision to rebuild the bridge followed a structural audit in 2019, which flagged its precarious condition. It was subsequently demolished for reconstruction.

The steel beams for the new bridge were launched in July, while work on its eastern approach began last month after the Central Railway handed over a portion of land to the BMC on August 25.

Delay causing inconvenience

Located in one of Mumbai’s high-footfall areas, a delay in its opening has inconvenienced citizens. Earlier on Wednesday, October 14, sports commentator Harsha Bhogle had urged the authorities to open it for the public.

“I believe the Sion bridge is now ready. If that is indeed so, I hope they open it at the earliest without waiting for availability of people to inaugurate it. It has caused a lot of hardship and the earlier it eases, the better it will be for the public,” Bhogle said in a post on X.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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