Shut for 2 years, Mumbai’s Sion bridge reopens this weekend

After being shut for more than two years, Mumbai’s Sion bridge is set to reopen this weekend, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities said. Final touches are underway, including painting the road markings and installing beams and traffic lights.

The new Sion bridge, a crucial East-West connector, is being constructed at a cost of around Rs 60 crore jointly by the BMC and Central Railway. It will be 61 metres long as compared with the earlier structure, which was 40 metres long. The Sion bridge will have four vehicular lanes, against two earlier, along with a dedicated footpath connecting commuters to Sion railway station.