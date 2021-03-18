Shunting out CP won’t end case, NIA should probe who in govt operated Waze: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the shunting out of Param Bir Singh as Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, by the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government was not the end of the case against Sachin Waze’s alleged involvement in the security scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence ( file )

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the shunting out of Param Bir Singh as Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, by the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government was not the end of the case against Sachin Waze’s alleged involvement in the security scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence. He also demanded that the NIA probe the “political masters who were operating” the assistant police inspector.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, the BJP leader said the NIA should also take over the case of businessman Mansukh Hiran’s murder as both are “linked”.



While the NIA is probing the security scare at the Ambani residence Antilia, the Mansukh Hiran murder case is being investigated by the Maharashtra ATS.

“Is there any pressure on ATS? Doubts arise because the action that should have been there is not seen from their side. The NIA should probe this,” Fadnavis said, alleging that Waze was the common “link” between the two cases.

“It’s not the failure of police, it’s the failure of the government. Because it was this government that appointed Waze at the top post, despite knowing his past. It shows there were some compulsions. The way the Chief Minister defended him, the ministers defended him… there should be a proper investigation,” Fadnavis said.

He also said that while he was Chief Minister, the Shiv Sena, then BJP’s coalition partner, approached him to take Waze back in the force, overlooking his suspension on a Bombay High Court order in a custodial death case. Fadnavis said he had sought the opinion of the Advocate General, who advised against Waze’s reinstatement.

He added that Thackeray took him back into the force after he became chief minister last year.

Alleging that Hiran’s murder was a “planned conspiracy”, Fadnavis alleged that a week before it was found outside Antilia with gelatin sticks inside, Waze had asked Hiran to park the Scorpio on the expressway leading into Mumbai from Thane, and to report it a stolen. He also alleged that when the police station was reluctant to take the complaint, Waze called the police station and ordered them to register it immediately.



The BJP leader said transferring the police commissioner will not “conclude” the case. “Param Bir Singh and Waze are small people. Whosoever’s blessings they have, there should be an investigation into it. There should be a probe into who in the government was operating Waze,” he said.