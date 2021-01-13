Shripad Naik undergoes four surgeries; stable, says Goa CM

Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH Shripad Naik underwent four surgeries at Goa Medical College and Hospital after his car met with an accident in Karnataka on Monday night. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Tuesday that Naik was in stable condition.

The 68-year-old North Goa MP had suffered multiple fractures in his arms and a leg. Government officials said while Naik had gained consciousness after the surgeries — from 3 am to 7 am — on Tuesday, he was not informed about the death of his wife Vijaya Naik and his personal assistant Deepak Ghume, who suffered fatal injuries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Naik at GMHC on Tuesday and also met her family to offer his condolences. Singh tweeted: “Met with the team of doctors at Goa Medical College where RRM Shri Shripad Naik is undergoing treatment for injuries due to road accident. They have spoken to Director, Delhi AIIMS and a team will come to Goa for consultation. If needed, he might be taken to Delhi for treatment.”

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted that doctors from AIIMS will visit the GMCH to give their opinion on Naik’s treatment. “Bhau’s health is stable and he is recovering well,” Sawant wrote in his tweet.

According to government officials, Naik had suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries in the accident.