Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Shrikant takes on Uddhav for mentioning toddler son in speech

Thackeray, during his 45-minute speech at Shivaji Park, had not taken the name of Shrikant Shinde's son but hit out at the MP's thirst for power. He had said that while the father was the CM, the son a MP, the grandson would soon eye the post of a coprorator.

Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Thursday wrote an open letter to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, questioning him for mentioning his one-and-a-half-year-old son in his annual Dussehra rally speech on Wednesday.

The letter stated: “I just want to ask you, does it suit your fervent Hinduism to drag a one-and-a-half-year-old child into your speech? Did you feel anything while making such a statement? Late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray also used to criticise the opponents fiercely, but he never made a really mean and dirty comment.”

“Uddhavji, my father is the chief minister of the state, I am an MP. But at the end of the day, we are human beings with flesh and blood and have feelings. Do you have any idea how our family was shocked by your comment yesterday? Actually, this is very personal, but I feel compelled to say it. Hearing what you said yesterday, both the baby’s mother and grandmother were extremely hurt,” the letter added.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 02:43:34 am
