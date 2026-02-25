Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde to head India–Indonesia Parliamentary Friendship Group

Shiv Sena MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde will be among the youngest MPs to head such a parliamentary delegation. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde has been appointed to lead the India–Indonesia Parliamentary Friendship Group, a move aimed at strengthening legislative and diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Shinde, who represents Kalyan in Maharashtra, said the responsibility was a matter of “immense pride” and an opportunity to deepen India’s outreach on the global stage.

He also added that the Parliamentary Friendship Group would serve as a platform to strengthen democratic dialogue and expand cooperation in cultural, economic and social sectors between India and Indonesia.

The India–Indonesia Parliamentary Friendship Group is part of a broader mechanism through which Members of Parliament from both countries engage in structured exchanges, discuss legislative practices and promote people-to-people ties.