scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Shraddha’s father meets MBVV top cop

Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar sought an inquiry into the complaint his daughter had filed with the Tulinj police station in Nalasopara on November 23, 2020.

vikas walkarVikas Walkar said police had told him that the DNA samples would serve as crucial evidence in the case. (Express file photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The family members of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed and chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, met the newly-appointed Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey on Friday.

Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar sought an inquiry into the complaint his daughter had filed with the Tulinj police station in Nalasopara on November 23, 2020. “I told him that if the police had taken action on my daughter’s complaint, she would have been alive now,” Vikas told mediapersons. He added that he has been assured that an inquiry shall be conducted.

More from Mumbai

In her complaint, Shraddha had said that she was being abused and beaten up by Poonawala, who was also threatening to kill her and cut her into pieces. However, the police had said that 26 days after she filed the complaint, Shraddha withdrew it saying that her dispute with Poonawala has been resolved.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 01:11:50 am
Next Story

BMC gets 15 bids to concretise 397 km of roads

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close