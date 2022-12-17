Shraddha’s father meets MBVV top cop

The family members of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed and chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, met the newly-appointed Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey on Friday.

Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar sought an inquiry into the complaint his daughter had filed with the Tulinj police station in Nalasopara on November 23, 2020. “I told him that if the police had taken action on my daughter’s complaint, she would have been alive now,” Vikas told mediapersons. He added that he has been assured that an inquiry shall be conducted.

In her complaint, Shraddha had said that she was being abused and beaten up by Poonawala, who was also threatening to kill her and cut her into pieces. However, the police had said that 26 days after she filed the complaint, Shraddha withdrew it saying that her dispute with Poonawala has been resolved.