Shraddha Walkar murder case: Will probe complaint, have to know why no action was taken, says Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the Maharashtra government will investigate why action was not taken in connection to Shraddha Walkar’s written complaint to the Tulinj police station two years ago, where she informed the police about the threat to her life from Aaftab Poonawala.

Fadnavis, also the home minister, told mediapersons, “I have seen the letter written by Shraddha Walkar to the police in 2020. We will thoroughly investigate the matter. We have to ascertain why no action was taken after the police received the letter.”

The ruling BJP, meanwhile, questioned role of the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the matter. “On November 23, 2020, Shraddha Walkar informed Maharashtra Police that Aaftab was planning to kill her. She had sent a letter… The police acknowledged the letter,” Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar told mediapersons. He added, “Why did Maharashtra Police not take any action on her (Walkar’s) letter? Was it because Shraddha’s last name was Walkar or because he (the accused’s name is) Aaftab? Or was it because chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) was supported by NCP and Congress?”

The Bandra West MLA further said, “If political pressure comes in way of police action, it is a serious matter. Just because perpetrator belongs to certain community, you cannot go out of the way to shield his crime. Crime has no caste or religion. Unfortunately, a Marathi woman paid with her life because of MVA’s complacency.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT), meanwhile, hit out at BJP. Party spokesperson Manisha Kayande said, “BJP, which inducts MLA Sanjay Rathod in the ministry, who was accused in Pooja Chavan case and felicitates convicts in Bilkis Bano rape case, should not speak about all this.Their double standard on the issue of women is visible. It is sad that Shelar is indulging in dirty politics and trying to give the matter a religious colour. We demand strict action against the policemen responsible for (inaction into Shraddha’s letter).”

Responding to Shelar, Sena (UBT) MP , Arvind Sawant, said, “I condemn the way these people use the dead for politics…”

BJP said that led by Shelar, its Mumbai Minority Morcha will a stage protest at party office in Nariman Point Thursday. At the protest, the morcha will seek death sentence for Aaftab.