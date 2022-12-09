Need to investigate role of Aaftab Poonawala’s family in murder: Shradda Walkar’s father

Vikas Walkar, the father of deceased Shraddha Walkar, while addressing a press conference on Friday, sought a probe regarding the involvement of Aaftab Poonawala’s family in the killing of his daughter.

Seeking justice for Shraddha at the earliest, Vikas Walkar also called for restrictions on dating applications. “Some restrictions need to be brought in on dating applications. My daughter had met Aaftab through a dating app.”

Vikas also alleged that the Vasai and Nalasopara police did not act swiftly on his complaint because of which a lot of evidence had been destroyed and that Shraddha may have been alive if the police would have acted in time.

This is the first time Vikas Walkar spoke about his daughter’s death since the incident came to light. Shraddha was allegedly murdered in May this year by Aaftab Poonawala, who was her live-in partner since 2019. He murdered her in a flat in Delhi and chopped her body into 35 pieces and stored it in a refrigerator. He then took several days to dispose of her body in the jungle areas on the outskirts of Delhi.

“Vasai and Nalasopara police were negligent regarding my complaint. My daughter may have been alive or I would have gotten more proof in the murder case against Aaftab. Their negligence needs to be investigated. Further, my daughter had also complained to MBVV police that Aaftab used to beat her, but no action was taken regarding this. I want action on police for this as well,” he added.

He further stated that he had also gone to MBVV police on September 23 but the complaint was only taken in the first week of October.

“Aaftab Poonawala killed my daughter and he needs to be given the strictest punishment for it. He must meet the same fate as my daughter. He must be hanged. The police must also probe the role of his family members — his father, mother and brother — to see if they were involved,” Vikas added.

Vikas said that he had met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and top officials of the national capital’s police and all of them had assured him swift justice.

“I am satisfied with the probe done by Delhi Police. I do not see a CBI investigation into the case at this juncture. I have appointed Delhi-based lawyer Seema Khushwaha who is fighting the case in court,” he said.

Vikas added: “My family is in a lot of pain and we will never be able to forget it. My health has gotten affected due to this and I am unable to face the media. Awareness needs to be created on social media. I hope no one goes through the pain we are experiencing.”

When asked if Shraddha was not on speaking terms with him because was separated from his wife, Vikas said: “I never got separated from my wife. My mother was old and she needed me. So, I had to take care of her. As such, we adjusted and lived separately.”

Stressing on the need for proper counselling among the youth, Vikas said, “My daughter told me she was 18 years old and that she has the right to make her decisions before lashing out of our home. I was helpless back then and could not stop her. Hence, I feel that there needs to be proper counselling among youngsters in this age group.”