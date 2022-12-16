Shraddha Walkar’s father meets new police chief, reiterates call for probe into her complaint

Family members of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed and chopped into over 30 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, met Madhukar Pandey, the new police commissioner of Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar, on Friday.

Her father Vikas Walkar pledged to help the commissioner with the inquiry and wanted his daughter’s complaint investigated.

“I have told him that if police had taken action on my daughter’s complaint she would have been alive now,” Vikas told reporters outside the commissionerate office. He said he was assured that an inquiry would be conducted.

On November 23, 2020, Walkar wrote to police stating that she was being abused and beaten up by Poonawala. “Today he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away. It’s been 6 months he has been hitting me but I did not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me,” Walker said in her written complaint submitted to the Tulinj police station in Nalasopara.

Police previously said that 26 days later, the complaint was withdrawn by Walkar saying her dispute with Poonawala had been resolved.

Earlier this month, Vikas addressed a press conference and said, “The Vasai and Nalasopara police showed a little negligence on my complaint. Maybe my daughter would have been alive or I would have got more proof in the murder case against Aaftab (Poonawala). Their negligence needs to be investigated. Further, my daughter had also complained to the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police that Aaftab used to beat her and threatened to murder her, but no action was taken. I want this to be investigated as well.”

Meanwhile, forensic reports have confirmed that some of the bones recovered by police from the Mehrauli forest area in Delhi last month belonged to Walkar. The DNA samples matched with those of her father.

Vikas said police had told him that the DNA samples would serve as crucial evidence in the case.