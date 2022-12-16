scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Shraddha Walkar’s father meets new police chief, reiterates call for probe into her complaint

Vikas Walkar pledged to help the Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar commissioner, Madhukar Pandey, with the investigation.

vikas walkarVikas Walkar said police had told him that the DNA samples would serve as crucial evidence in the case. (Express file photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Family members of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed and chopped into over 30 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, met Madhukar Pandey, the new police commissioner of Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar, on Friday.

Her father Vikas Walkar pledged to help the commissioner with the inquiry and wanted his daughter’s complaint investigated.

Don't miss |Intercaste out, panel will track only interfaith marriages, says Maharashtra

“I have told him that if police had taken action on my daughter’s complaint she would have been alive now,” Vikas told reporters outside the commissionerate office. He said he was assured that an inquiry would be conducted.

On November 23, 2020, Walkar wrote to police stating that she was being abused and beaten up by Poonawala. “Today he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away. It’s been 6 months he has been hitting me but I did not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me,” Walker said in her written complaint submitted to the Tulinj police station in Nalasopara.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...

Police previously said that 26 days later, the complaint was withdrawn by Walkar saying her dispute with Poonawala had been resolved.

Earlier this month, Vikas addressed a press conference and said, “The Vasai and Nalasopara police showed a little negligence on my complaint. Maybe my daughter would have been alive or I would have got more proof in the murder case against Aaftab (Poonawala). Their negligence needs to be investigated. Further, my daughter had also complained to the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police that Aaftab used to beat her and threatened to murder her, but no action was taken. I want this to be investigated as well.”

Meanwhile, forensic reports have confirmed that some of the bones recovered by police from the Mehrauli forest area in Delhi last month belonged to Walkar. The DNA samples matched with those of her father.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Vikas said police had told him that the DNA samples would serve as crucial evidence in the case.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 06:52:17 pm
Next Story

Kerala nurse, two kids found murdered in UK, husband in police custody

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close