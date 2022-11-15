scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

BJP holds protest over murder of Vasai resident in Delhi, calls it ‘possible love jihad’

BJP leader and MLA Ram Kadam said, “The Delhi police should dig deep during its investigation and find out who are these people scheming and trying to entrap our youth, what is the motive behind brainwashing our youth, and if this has got anything to do with our enemy nations.”

Protest over brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar at Ghatkopar, Mumbai, on Tuesday afternoon. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged protest in Mumbai over the murder of Shraddha Walkar, a resident of Vasai, allegedly by her partner, Aftab Poonawala, in Delhi. The party demanded that the Delhi police should also investigate the murder from the angle of “love jihad”.

BJP leader and MLA Ram Kadam said, "The Delhi police should dig deep during its investigation and find out who are these people scheming and trying to entrap our youth, what is the motive behind brainwashing our youth, and if this has got anything to do with our enemy nations."

During the protests, party workers from the BJP waved black banners stating “Is this Love Jihad, investigation must find out” and raised slogans. The protesters also slammed an effigy of Poonawala with footwear and stomped all over it.

Love Jihad is a term used by right-wing groups to label interfaith marriages or relationships that, according to them, are forged with the intention of making a woman convert to another religion.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 10:10:06 pm
