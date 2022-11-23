‘He will kill me, cut me up in pieces…’: Shraddha Walkar in complaint to police in 2020

Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi in May this year, had lodged a complaint against him at a police station in Maharashtra in November 2020, saying that he used to hit her, scare her and threaten to kill her, police officials confirmed.

“Today, he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away. It’s been 6 months he has been hitting me but I did not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me,” Walkar said in her written complaint to the police at Tulinj police station, Nalasopara. Then, the station was in the Vasai jurisdiction where Walkar used to stay.

Poonawala, who allegedly killed Walkar, chopped her body into several pieces and scattered them around several areas in Delhi, was arrested on November 12.

In her complaint, Walkar had alleged that Poonawala’s parents were aware that he hit her and that he tried to kill her. “They also know we stay together. Henceforth I’m not willing to live with him so any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere,” she said in the complaint dated November 23, 2020.

Police sources said that the police dropped the inquiry after Walkar retracted the complaint later.

Walkar, police officials said, went to the police station along with her friends, submitted the complaint and left.

Godwin Rodriguez, who had accompanied Walkar to the police station that day, had earlier said, “Shraddha was working for a company in 2020 where my brother also happened to be an employee. She had discussed the manhandling with the manager of their team, Karan Behri, who then reached out to me and asked me to help her.”

Advertisement

Rodriguez had said earlier that after he met Walkar, he learnt that Poonawala had brutally assaulted her and had also choked her that day. Rodriguez said that she “somehow managed to escape from the house” and he took her to a hospital and the police station along with a friend.

Rahul Roy, a driver, had said earlier that he met Walkar through Rodriguez in November 2020. “Godwin called me in the afternoon one day and requested me to help her. She had bruises on her body while she complained of internal injuries after which we went to the police station,” Roy said.