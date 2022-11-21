scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Shraddha murder: Muslim outfits condemn incident, ask media to stop ‘polarising’ case

The Federation of Maharashtra Muslims also said the media must desist from communalising the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Another functionary alleged that certain media reports on the crime were “clearly polarising and communal”.

Shaikh Mujeeb from FMM said that the victim of the dastardly crime should get justice and strict punishment should be meted out to Poonawala.

The Federation of Maharashtra Muslims (FMM), an umbrella body of outfits from the Muslim community, came together in Jalna on Sunday to condemn the killing of Shraddha Walkar (27) allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. Aaftab is alleged have killed Walkar in Mehrauli area of Delhi on May 18 and had disposed of her body parts over several weeks.

More from Mumbai

The FMM also said the media must desist from communalising the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Another functionary alleged that certain media reports on the crime were “clearly polarising and communal”. Shaikh Mujeeb from FMM said that the victim of the dastardly crime should get justice and strict punishment should be meted out to Poonawala. “There is also a need to introspect and conduct research on the issue of domestic violence as laws have failed to act as deterrentt,” he added.

