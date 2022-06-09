Showers in parts of Mumbai, monsoon likely to miss onset date

Pre-monsoon showers were recorded in the southern part of Mumbai between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Thunder showers were recorded on Thursday evening in Mumbai’s northern and eastern suburbs, like Borivali, Goregaon, and Powai.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s seven-day forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely in the afternoon or evening in the city till June 15.

However, the southwest monsoon is not likely to meet the official onset date of June 11 for Mumbai.

Last year, the city had already recorded more than 100 mm rain by June 9, which was declared as the onset of monsoon — two days before the official onset date of June 11.

The IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded 1 mm rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday. The night temperature or minimum temperature for Mumbai was 29.5 degree Celsius on Thursday, the second-highest minimum temperature recorded in a decade and two degrees above normal.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai over the weekend with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places very likely.

Experts forecast that heavy rain activity in Mumbai may only pick up after June 20.

On Thursday, the IMD said conditions have become favourable for advancement of monsoon further into central Arabian Sea, Goa, south Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The first week of June is known for significant thunder and rains, which are part of pre-monsoon activity. But this year, rainfall activity has been below normal so far with dry hot air persisting in the city.