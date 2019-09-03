Showers drench Mumbai on first day of Ganpati festival, heavy rain likely on September 6

Ganpati festival began on a wet note for Mumbai as the last leg of the south-west monsoon brought heavy showers to the city on Monday.

The Indian Meteorological department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 131.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday.

In the same time period, Colaba observatory recorded 80mm of rainfall.

IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till September 6. An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for September 6, one of the days for Ganesh Visarjan.

An orange alert is issued when an area is likely to experience extremely bad weather with the possibility of disruptions to normal life.

Due to waterlogging because of the rains, BEST has announced traffic diversions. Traffic from Samaj Mandir Hall, Pratiksha Nagar, has been diverted via Jai Shankar Yagnik Marg, while that from Sion road no.24 has been diverted to Sion road no. 3.

SV Road National College, Bandra, traffic has been diverted via PD Hinduja Link Road and Shell Colony, Chembur, to VN Purav Marg, Chembur Naka. Traffic from Kurla ST depot has been diverted via SG Barve Marg.

Last week, the weather department had predicted that two cyclonic circulations that lay over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh were likely to cause widespread rainfall over Maharashtra.