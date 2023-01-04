scorecardresearch
‘Show us rules to see how they are unfair’, Bombay HC to petitioner seeking to defer JEE Main 2023 to April, relaxation of 75% eligibility score

The plea by a child rights activist stated that the exam, to be held between January 24 to 31, was clashing with pre-board and practical examinations

A division bench of Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne was hearing a plea by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai. (File)

The Bombay High Court Wednesday asked a child rights activist who filed a PIL seeking the postponement of Joint Entrance Examination – Main, which is scheduled to be held in January, to a convenient date in April to place on record the rules for the exams to establish how they are unfair to students. The exam authorities claimed the petition was misleading and opposed the plea.

A division bench of Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne was hearing a plea by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai. It stated that the exam, to be held between January 24 to 31, was clashing with pre-board and practical examinations. The plea said the notification for the JEE Main exam was issued on short notice and the same would cause difficulties to students.

After the bench asked the petitioner whether she was personally affected by the decision, she replied in negative. However, she said the authorities usually announce the schedule four months prior to the exam dates, which was not the case and the newly introduced eligibility criteria of 75 per cent in the higher secondary (HSC) exam was challenged through the plea.

However, advocate Rui Rodrigues for the Union Ministry of Education said the 75 per cent criteria is for admission to IITs and “it is for higher mark of excellence” and not for the JEE Main exams. He said the petition is misleading and the scores are considered at the time of admission and not during the exams.

” Where are the rules for the exams? We have to see how the rules are unfair. How can you say they are unfair? How can you file a petition without rules which you have challenged? You place those on record,” the bench told the petitioner and added that Rules should have been filed with the plea. Granting time to the petitioner, court posted further hearing to January 10.

The plea said the introduction of 75 per cent score as the eligibility criterion was a sudden change for the students, including those who are to appear for their Class 12 board exams in the next few months, and they should have been given sufficient time to prepare.

The PIL also challenged a notification issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on December 15, which declared that the schedule of JEE Main will be conducted from January 24 to 31.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 13:07 IST
