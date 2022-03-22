Should current Covid situation attract same curbs as before, Bombay HC asks govt

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday sought to know from the Maharashtra government what conditions were prevailing in the city when restrictions were imposed for the first time permitting only “fully vaccinated” people to board local trains and whether the same restrictions can be applicable in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, when the infection rate is not as high as it was in 2021 and 2020.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik was hearing PIL by activist Feroze Mithiborwala challenging the March 1 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state extending its earlier decision, which permitted only “fully vaccinated” people to board local trains, visit malls and workplaces, and made masks mandatory.

The plea alleged that the said restrictions are “arbitrary”, are against the fundamental rights of the citizens, and “indirect attempt” to make vaccination compulsory.

After the HC disposed the two PILs challenging the SOPs and circulars issued last year by former chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, Mithiborwala filed a fresh PIL challenging the new SOPs and circulars issued by the state in January 2022.

The PIL also sought penal action against officials, who passed orders of collecting fines from persons failing to wear masks.

“We are now concerned for people travelling by rail. What was the position of the state when the restriction was imposed and what is the prevailing situation now? Whether the situation at present attracts the same restrictions, you’ll have to make submissions on that,” the bench told the state’s lawyer.

The state government filed an affidavit in reply to the plea, claiming that the restrictions were imposed based on the advice of experts, who said that vaccination provides substantial immunity from the coronavirus.

The HC will hear the PIL on Tuesday, March 22.