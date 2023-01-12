Shots fired at Dadar police station last year were from MLA Sada Sarvankar’s firearm: Ballistic report

The Dadar police investigating a case of shots being fired at Mumbai’s Dadar police station in September last year have found that the bullets were fired from the licenced weapon of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction MLA Sada Sarvankar.

This was confirmed by a ballistics report sent to the Dadar police by the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) last week. The police will be calling Sarvankar to record his detailed statement.

Responding to this development, Sarvankar said, “I did not fire any weapon. The police have called me and I will record my detailed statement in connection with the matter. I have done nothing wrong.”

The incident took place in September last year when the two Shiv Sena factions got into a scuffle on Ganesh immersion day. The police had seized the licenced weapon of Sarvankar who was present at the police station and sent it to the forensic laboratory in Kalina for analysis.

An officer said, “The report has confirmed that the empty shell found at the police station compound was from Sarvankar’s firearm.” The officer added that the bullet may have been misfired while he was bringing the weapon from the SUV to the Dadar police station where crowds had assembled.

On September 11, 2022, Sarvankar’s close aide Santosh Telavane criticised Uddhav Thackeray’s supporters on a WhatsApp group. Following this, Mahesh Sawant from the Thackeray faction asked Telavane to meet him in Prabhadevi. Accordingly, supporters from both sides gathered and got into a fight.

A case was registered for unlawful assembly, rioting and dacoity against Sawant and around 25 of his supporters. Later, senior Uddhav Sena leaders went to the police station and demanded that the arrested party workers be released. There, a fight ensued between supporters of both sides and shots were fired. No one was injured.

Later, based on the complaint given by the Uddhav faction leaders, an FIR was registered against Sarvankar, his son Samdhan, and their supporters Telavane, Kunal Wadekar and others under sections of the Arms Act, 1959.