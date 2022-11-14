scorecardresearch
Shots fired as two groups clash over bullock cart race in Maharashtra, 3 arrested

A video of the incident in Ambernath's MIDC area got widely circulated soon after and police teams are trying to identify the 30-odd suspects using it.

Three people were arrested and an FIR was registered against 30-odd individuals after an alleged incident of firing was reported in Maharashtra’s Ambernath area following a clash between two groups over a bullock cart race, the police said.

According to officers, the incident allegedly took place on Sunday in Ambernath’s MIDC area. “More than 15 rounds of bullets were fired, but no one was injured,” said an official. A video of the incident got widely circulated and police teams are trying to identify the suspects using it.

The police said a bullock cart race was organised in a village in the area early on Sunday during which a fight broke out between two rival groups. “And as the fight did not end there, they fired a few rounds of bullets,” an official added.

A senior police official revealed that three of the suspects have been arrested, but did not identify them. “We are trying to identify the remaining persons and they will be arrested soon,” the official said, adding, “We are also ascertaining whether the weapons used to fire were licensed or procured illegally.”

