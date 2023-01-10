Shot fired at BMC contractor in Mumbai’s Kurla, case registered

Police in Mumbai’s Kurla registered a case of attempt to murder after two assailants allegedly approached the vehicle of a contractor with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and opened fire at him late on Monday. Investigators said the contractor did not sustain any injury as he was inside his car.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 8 pm when the contractor Suraj Pratap Singh was heading home from L-ward in Kurla. Special teams have been formed to track down the culprits. “We suspect the attack was because of a business rivalry. We are investigating,” an officer added.

“Singh and his friend Pankaj were in the ward office for some work and after finishing that, they were going back to his house in Dahisar. After they reached Kapadia nagar at CST Road in Kurla, two assailants walked towards them, fired a round at Singh and escaped,” a police officer said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The Crime Branch is also conducting a parallel probe.