scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Shot fired at BMC contractor in Mumbai’s Kurla, case registered

Police suspect the attack, which took place when the contractor was headed to his house in Dahisar, was the fallout of a business rivalry.

Special teams have been formed to track down the culprits. (Representational image)

Police in Mumbai’s Kurla registered a case of attempt to murder after two assailants allegedly approached the vehicle of a contractor with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and opened fire at him late on Monday. Investigators said the contractor did not sustain any injury as he was inside his car.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 8 pm when the contractor Suraj Pratap Singh was heading home from L-ward in Kurla. Special teams have been formed to track down the culprits. “We suspect the attack was because of a business rivalry. We are investigating,” an officer added.

“Singh and his friend Pankaj were in the ward office for some work and after finishing that, they were going back to his house in Dahisar. After they reached Kapadia nagar at CST Road in Kurla, two assailants walked towards them, fired a round at Singh and escaped,” a police officer said.

More from Mumbai

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The Crime Branch is also conducting a parallel probe.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 11:28 IST
Next Story

Pathan trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘vanvaas’ is over as his new mission to save Bharat Mata begins 

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close