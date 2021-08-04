Shortage: Vaccination drive to remain suspended in Mumbai today

Due to a shortage of vaccines, only half of the civic and government-run centres were functional in the city since Monday.

THE VACCINATION drive at 311 civic- and government-run vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain suspended on Wednesday due to a shortage of vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the civic body, the drive will resume once it receives fresh stock of vaccines. The corporation is expecting the fresh stock to come by Wednesday to resume the drive.

Due to a shortage of vaccines, only half of the civic and government-run centres were functional in the city since Monday. The BMC had received 1.8 lakh doses of vaccine last week. The civic body managed to inoculate over 1 lakh citizens in a day twice in the past week. The city recorded 70,000 inoculations every day over the last few weeks.

Earlier in June, 1.54 lakh doses were administered in a day – the highest jabs in a single day so far.

At present, the number of citizens, who received their first dose stands at 55,04,338. Over 6.24 lakh citizens above 60 years of age have been fully vaccinated.

In the 18-44 years age group, over 26 lakh have received their first dose, data showed.