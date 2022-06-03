scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Shops can now put up Marathi signboards till June 30

The civic body had earlier ordered all shops and establishments in the city to mount Marathi signboards in Devanagari script by May 31.

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao | Mumbai |
June 3, 2022 1:05:31 am
But the deadline was extended to June 30 following requests from traders, officials said.

The BMC has extended the deadline for mounting Marathi signboards at all shops to June 30.

The civic body had earlier ordered all shops and establishments in the city to mount Marathi signboards in Devanagari script by May 31. On Tuesday, the BMC had said it will survey the city for the next 8-10 days and take action against those who do not comply with the order.

But the deadline was extended to June 30 following requests from traders, officials said.

