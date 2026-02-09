A week later, shooter in Rohit Shetty case remains elusive

While the crime branch has identified the accused, the police teams have not been able to nab him. So far, only those providing logistics have been arrested.

2 min readFeb 9, 2026 11:02 PM IST
rohit shettyThe officer said that with every attack the gang has put in measures to ensure that the main shooters are not nabbed. (File)
A week after the firing incident outside the residence of director Rohit Shetty, the shooter involved in the case has remained elusive.

An officer said, “We have identified the accused but he has gone missing. Several teams have fanned out to look for the shooter. So far, we have not met with any success.”

“They clearly didn’t care for the other accused who provided the bike as even no effort was taken to change the registration number,” the officer said.

The officer said that with every attack the gang has put in measures to ensure that the main shooters are not nabbed.

“In this case too, the accused was wearing mask and fled in a manner that it has become difficult to trace,” the officer said.

The officer added that even in the Baba Siddique case, the main shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam was arrested nearly a month after the murder.

“The Bishnoi gang plots the escape of its shooter meticulously and usually have them flee to some north Indian state where they have a good network and provide the person a safe haven,” the officer said.

In the case of Gautam, he was found in a forested area in UP and he did not maintain contact with anyone outside.

