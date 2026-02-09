A week later, shooter in Rohit Shetty case remains elusive

The officer said that with every attack the gang has put in measures to ensure that the main shooters are not nabbed. (File)

A week after the firing incident outside the residence of director Rohit Shetty, the shooter involved in the case has remained elusive.

While the crime branch has identified the accused, the police teams have not been able to nab him. So far, only those providing logistics have been arrested.

An officer said, “We have identified the accused but he has gone missing. Several teams have fanned out to look for the shooter. So far, we have not met with any success.”

“They clearly didn’t care for the other accused who provided the bike as even no effort was taken to change the registration number,” the officer said.