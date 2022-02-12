Shoeshine boys protest Railway’s tender to hire new agencies to operate spots

OVER 200 shoeshine workers on the Mumbai suburban network are opposing the Central Railway’s decision to float an open tender to appoint an agency, which would allow shoeshine workers spaces on the stations.

Under the present set up registered societies of shoeshine workers have an agreement with the railways. These societies then allot spaces to their members, who would pay a daily rent to the society. While shoeshine workers pay a fee of around Rs 30 each day to the society and the society pays a rent of Rs 12 per day for each of these spots to the Railways.

The Railways has said that they now plan to call for new tenders and allot spaces to the highest bidder among the interested shoeshine workers’ societies. The Railways has clarified that no private agency will be allowed to participate in the tendering process.

It has further claimed that the move will break the monopoly of existing societies, which have bagged the contracts and will allow other registered societies to do business as well.

According to the Central Railways, tenders will be issued for the appointment of 210 new shoe polish workers at 52 suburban stations. The societies that currently are in contract with the Railways are however demanding that it scrap the new tender and continue with the old system of renewing the agreement, which they do with the Railways after a particular interval.

The societies are claiming that the move will privatise the shoe shining business on the station and as a result, 210 shoeshine workers, who have been serving at the Central Railway stations for more than two decades may lose their job. Hundreds of these shoeshine workers, who are members of the societies staged protests at the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station on Thursday to protest the railway’s new tender process.

Dayakishore Bharti, a member of the Railway Shoe Shiners Federation that has 50 members of shoeshine workers, said, “There are hundreds of shoe shiners working on the Central Railway itself and if they give the contract to the other agency/society via tendering process then what will happen to the existing shoe shiners? They will surely lose their job and livelihood. Are they giving us anything in writing that they will not lose jobs? We want the Railways to continue with our old system where they renew the contract.”

Sonu Kumar, a shoeshine worker at CSMT said that they do not want any private agency to come and as they fear they will lose jobs and continue with the work as he has been doing.

“What is the guarantee that I will not lose the job? Also, we must pay a particular amount every day to society and society pays it to the railways. The amount is affordable. If a new agency come and if they start charging more which we are not able to afford then what we would do?” he said.

There are currently over ten shoeshine societies on the Central Railway’s 52 stations and there are a total of 210 shoe polishers at these stations. Each society has its members who work as shoeshine boys on the stations. These 52 stations are divided between these shoeshine societies where these societies members work.

An official said that many of the existing shoeshine contracts are being run by a select few societies from the early 1960s and 1970s. The Railway Board (RB) guidelines in 1999 and the Central Railway guideline on Shoeshine License Policy 2018, advises a three-year term for such contracts through open tenders.

The official said the spirit behind these guidelines is to provide an opportunity to all other concerned eligible registered societies instead of only a few select societies and avoid monopoly in such opportunities of the Railways.