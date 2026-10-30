‘Shocks judicial conscience’: HC pulls up officer for using ex-Chief Justice’s name

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The Bombay High Court (HC) on Thursday set aside a March 14 communication, issued by a Special Officer to the then Chief Justice (CJ) Shree Chandrashekhar (now a Supreme Court judge), that halted the selection process of Nashik temple trustees, attributing it to the then CJ’s “oral directions.”
The High Court observed that the then Special Officer Anju S Shende’s conduct “certainly shocks” its “judicial conscience”, as “everything was being attributed to the then Chief Justice” with “no approval obtained from him”.
She is presently the Principal District Judge in Pune. The HC bench observed she “acted with gross impropriety.” It also orally questioned the “audacity to use the then CJ’s name without any approval.”
A bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale also quashed the subsequent order passed by the PDJ, Nashik, who serves as the ex-officio Chairperson of the Shree Saptashrungi Nivasini Devi Trust, Nashik, staying the selection process.
The HC passed an order on a writ petition by Vishnu Trimbak Warungase and four others, who challenged Shende’s March 14 email, instructing the PDJ, Nashik, to withdraw the recommended list of trustees and stay the process.
Senior advocate Anil Sakhare, appearing for the petitioners, said the trustee selection in September 2025 drew 625 applications, resulting in the selection of five names.
However, the Special Officer’s March 14 email was issued “in pursuance to the telephonic talk at the discretion of the then CJ,” who was in Delhi at the relevant time. She cited a September 2025 ordinance, asserting the PDJ was “under obligation” to consult the High Court.
Sakhare argued that such an attribution in itself violated the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950.
Rejecting Shende’s contentions, the bench observed, “We wonder as to what could have prompted the Special Officer… to issue such communication purportedly under the garb of having acted as per the directions of the then CJ on the administrative side.”
“If we are to accord any sanctity to the impugned communication in the absence of any prior order being obtained from the then CJ… we would be condoning such actions of a member of the Registry, more particularly of a responsible officer holding a position of high confidence in the office of CJ, in usurping the solemnity of the high office,” the bench noted.
It stated that such conduct “amounts to a serious misconduct” as attributions were made to the then CJ in a “casual manner”.