‘Shocks judicial conscience’: HC pulls up officer for using ex-Chief Justice’s name

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Thursday set aside a March 14 communication, issued by a Special Officer to the then Chief Justice (CJ) Shree Chandrashekhar (now a Supreme Court judge), that halted the selection process of Nashik temple trustees, attributing it to the then CJ’s “oral directions.”

The High Court observed that the then Special Officer Anju S Shende’s conduct “certainly shocks” its “judicial conscience”, as “everything was being attributed to the then Chief Justice” with “no approval obtained from him”.

She is presently the Principal District Judge in Pune. The HC bench observed she “acted with gross impropriety.” It also orally questioned the “audacity to use the then CJ’s name without any approval.”