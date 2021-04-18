Shocking to see BJP leaders put pressure on police for businessman: Maharashtra Congress

Sachin Sawant, who is also MPCC spokesperson, said, "What is the fault of the police? They had intelligence that a large stock of 60,000 vials of Remdesivir has been kept hidden with exporters of Bruck Pharma which was not reported." (File photo)

Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant on Sunday said it was absolutely astonishing to see the opposition leader in assembly Devendra Fadnavis and opposition leader in legislative council Praveen Darekar put pressure on the police for a businessman.

Sawant was reacting to the last night’s development when the Mumbai Police detained an official from Bruck Pharma after a huge quantity of Remdesivir was found in the city. Fadnavis and Darekar rushed to the police station to raise objections and seek an explanation from the police as to why the company official was detained and questioned.

Since there in an export ban on the drug, the company is supposed to inform CDSCO and state FDA details of stock left with them. “The Mumbai Police had called the director for an enquiry but he kept evading. After two days he came. But BJP leaders became so upset that they personally rushed for his support,” Sawant alleged.

“In the pandemic, when there is a shortage of Remdesivir what do you expect from the police? Can’t they call anyone for Inquiry? Do BJP leaders take such steps for common ppl,” he asked, congratulating DCP Manjunath Singe and team for “promptly performing their duty”.